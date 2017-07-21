July 21, 2017
WHEN YOU ASPIRE TO BE FORD AND NIXON:
Trump team seeks to control, block Mueller's Russia investigation (Carol D. Leonnig, Ashley Parker, Rosalind S. Helderman and Tom Hamburger, July 20, 2017, Washington Post)
Some of President Trump's lawyers are exploring ways to limit or undercut special counsel Robert S. Mueller III's Russia investigation, building a case against what they allege are his conflicts of interest and discussing the president's authority to grant pardons, according to people familiar with the effort.Trump has asked his advisers about his power to pardon aides, family members and even himself in connection with the probe, according to one of those people. A second person said Trump's lawyers have been discussing the president's pardoning powers among themselves.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 21, 2017 8:15 AM