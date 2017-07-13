WHEN EVEN ISLAMOPHOBIA IS NO LONGER ENOUGH FOR A NEOCON:

As someone who has written columns pointing out that many claims against Trump and his advisers have been speculative and unsubstantiated, I see this supposed nothing burger as a tipping point. From now on, it strains credulity to give the president and his aides any benefit of the doubt when it comes to Russia. After all, a little more than a month after his June 9, 2016, meeting with Kremlin insider Natalia Veselnitskaya, the president's son was on CNN saying the entire Russia allegation was fake news. That line is no longer operative.