WHAT'S A LITTLE TREASON AMONG NATIONALISTS?:

At a minimum, we now know the Trump campaign was willing to collude with the Russia government. Top campaign lawyer Bob Bauer put it this way yesterday, well before these emails became public:





"It does not help their case that you have a very specific operational instance where the campaign decided it was prepared to welcome assistance from a Russian source," said Bauer, who has previously argued in a series of posts that the law prohibits cooperation with foreign nationals to influence a U.S. election. "You are not permitted to solicit or accept anything of value from a foreign national to influence an election. You cannot enter into a conspiracy with a foreign national to influence an election."





Today's news shows that it may be substantially worse than this. It isn't just that the Trump campaign was "prepared to welcome assistance from a Russian source." It was prepared to welcome assistance from the Russian government, after having been told that it was actively trying to swing the election to Trump. Remember, at the meeting were Trump Jr., Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and Trump's campaign chair at the moment, Paul Manafort.