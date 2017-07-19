July 19, 2017
WHAT VLAD WAS BUYING:
Browder: Putin Determined To Have Magnitsky Act Repealed (Radio Liberty, July 19, 2017)
In an interview with Current Time America, Browder, who was Magnitsky's client, said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is determined to see the Magnitsky Act repealed, as is Natalia Veselnitskaya, a lawyer who met with Donald Trump Jr. during the 2016 election campaign.
