WHAT IS SELF-RESPECT TO AN IDEOLOGUE?:

President Trump yesterday issued a stunning vote of no-confidence in basically everyone currently in a leadership position in the Justice Department, the FBI, or the special counsel's office--in other words, not just some federal law enforcement, but all of it. The President's rebuke comes in a lengthy interview with the New York Times yesterday, and it reaches everyone from the attorney general to staff attorneys hired by Robert Mueller--whose investigation he pointedly did not promise not to terminate. His complaint? They're all, in different ways, not serving him. And serving him, he makes clear, is their real job.





It's a chilling interview--chilling because of the portrait it paints of presidential paranoia, chilling for its monomaniacal view of the relationship between the president and law enforcement, and chilling for what it says about Trump's potential readiness to interfere with the Mueller investigation.





If Attorney General Jeff Sessions does not resign this morning, it will reflect nothing more or less than a lack of self respect on his part...