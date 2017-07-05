July 5, 2017
WHAT HELPED HIM WHEN RUNNING FOR OFFICE...:
MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' sets viewership mark after tweets (AP, 7/05/17)
Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski reached their biggest audience ever when they talked Friday about President Donald Trump's tweets about their show.The Nielsen company said Wednesday that 1.66 million people watched the MSNBC morning show the day after the tweets. That narrowly beat the show's previous record, which came the day after Trump was elected last year.
...is killing him in.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 5, 2017 3:39 PM