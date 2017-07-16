WE'LL WAIT RIGHT HERE FOR YOU:

"Intelligent design, as one sees it from a scientific point of view, seems to be quite real," said Nobel Laureate Charles Townes. "This is a very special universe: it's remarkable that it came out just this way."





And this from astrophysicist and Nobel Laureate Arno Penzias: "Astronomy leads us to a unique event, a universe which was created out of nothing, one with the very delicate balance needed to provide exactly the conditions required to permit life, and one which has an underlying (one might say 'supernatural') plan." [...]





Harvard geneticist Richard Lewontin frankly admits [...]. "We take the side of science in spite of the patent absurdity of some of its constructs, ... in spite of the tolerance of the scientific community for unsubstantiated just-so stories, because we have a prior commitment, a commitment to materialism," he writes. He continues:





"It is not that the methods and institutions of science somehow compel us to accept a material explanation of the phenomenal world, but, on the contrary, that we are forced by our a priori adherence to material causes to create an apparatus of investigation and a set of concepts that produce material explanations, no matter how counter-intuitive, no matter how mystifying to the uninitiated. Moreover, that materialism is absolute, for we cannot allow a Divine Foot in the door."

The most basic of those unsubstantiated stories is the myth of an ever-shrinking god of the gaps. The myth ignores major developments in origin-of-life studies, physics, and astronomy. It ignores the reality that in significant areas, the evidence for intelligent design is not shrinking, but growing.





The renowned NASA astronomer and agnostic Robert Jastrow understood as much. He wrote that for the scientist like himself, "the story ends like a bad dream. He has scaled the mountains of ignorance, he is about to conquer the highest peak; as he pulls himself over the final rock, he is greeted by a band of theologians who have been sitting there for centuries."