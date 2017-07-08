July 8, 2017
WELL, HE IS EMPLOYED BY VLAD:
Trump Handed Putin a Stunning Victory : From his speech in Poland to his two-hour summit in Hamburg, the president seemed determined to promote Russia's dark and illiberal view of the world. (MOLLY K. MCKEW July 07, 2017, Politico)
President Donald Trump needed to accomplish two things this week during his visits to Poland and the G-20 Summit in Hamburg. First, he needed to reassure America's allies that he was committed to collective defense and the core set of values and principles that bind us together. Second, he needed to demonstrate that he understands that the greatest threat to that alliance, those values, and our security is the Kremlin.Trump delivered neither of these. In very concrete terms, through speech and action, the president signaled a willingness to align the United States with Vladimir Putin's worldview, and took steps to advance this realignment. He endorsed, nearly in its totality, the narrative the Russian leader has worked so meticulously to construct.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 8, 2017 11:04 AM