"WE CAN LOSE WITHOUT YOU":

In an unusual move, the military chief, Gen. Pierre de Villiers, offered his resignation after Mr. Macron said publicly that he would be the one to determine military policy and implicitly criticized General de Villiers for questioning the government's proposed budget cuts. [...]





The dispute with General de Villiers was raised in Mr. Macron's annual speech to the armed forces on July 13, the day before France's imposing Bastille Day military parade.





In that speech, the president referred to concerns the general had raised in a closed parliamentary hearing about the cuts. The general's remarks were later leaked to the news media.





"I do not consider it honorable to put certain debates on public display," Mr. Macron had said.



