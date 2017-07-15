WE ARE ALL HILLARY NOW:

Unfortunately for these voters and others who wrote in, the Trump administration did not redact any of their personal information from the emails before releasing them to the public. In some cases, the emails contain not only names, but email addresses, home addresses, phone numbers and places of employment of people worried about such information being made available to the public.





The Washington Post is not publishing any of this information because in most cases it does not appear that the individuals were aware their comments would be shared by the White House. The emails were sent to the Election Integrity Commissions' email address that the administration asked U.S. secretaries of state to send data files to.





"This request is very concerning," wrote one. "The federal government is attempting to get the name, address, birth date, political party, and social security number of every voter in the country." That email, published by the White House, contained the sender's name and home address.





"DO NOT RELEASE ANY OF MY VOTER DATA PERIOD," wrote one voter whose name and email address was published by the White House.





"Beefed up the security on this email address yet?" asked another voter whose name and email address were also published by the White House.





"The request for private voter information is offensive," wrote one voter whose name, home address and email address were published by the White House.





"I removed my name from voter rolls. And I'm a Republican!" wrote one voter whose name was published by the White House.