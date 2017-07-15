TOWARDS SELF-GOVERNMENT:

Despite the ambiguity of the outcome of this new law, it is definitely "the fruit of consensus following a long period of discussions and deliberations" and proves that Lebanon cannot neglect the balances of democratic consensus that govern the course of its political process.





While the new electoral law has been widely welcomed and described as "the best possible", critics stressed that the voting system "reinforces current political powers" and does not allow for any fundamental changes.





Hezbollah's opponents, for their part, fear that a similar law would allow the group's allies to increase their share in parliament, which might lead, in future stages, to giving legitimacy to Hezbollah's military wing, alongside the Lebanese army.