THIS YEAR'S TOM TANCREDO PRIZE GOES TO...:

An Indiana senator railed against Carrier Corp. for moving manufacturing jobs to Mexico last year, even as he profited from a family business that relies on Mexican labor to produce dye for ink pads, according to records reviewed by The Associated Press.





Joe Donnelly, considered one of the nation's most vulnerable Democratic senators up for re-election next year, has long blasted free-trade policies for killing American jobs. He accused Carrier, an air conditioner and furnace maker, of exploiting $3-an-hour workers when it announced plans to wind down operations in Indiana and move to Mexico.





However, an arts and crafts business Donnelly's family has owned for generations is capitalizing on some of the very trade policies -- and low-paid foreign labor -- the senator has denounced.