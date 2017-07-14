July 14, 2017
THEY HAVE TO GET LUCKY EVERY DAY...:
Pentagon says leader of Afghan Islamic State branch killed in US raid (AFP, July 14, 2017)
US forces killed the leader of the Islamic State group's Afghanistan branch in a raid earlier this week in the northeastern province of Kunar, the Pentagon said Friday."US forces killed Abu Sayed, the emir of Islamic State of Iraq and Syria -- Khorasan Province (ISIS-K) -- in a strike on the group's headquarters in Kunar Province, Afghanistan, July 11," Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said in a statement.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 14, 2017 5:51 PM