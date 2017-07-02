THEY AIN'T MAKIN' POVERTY LIKE THEY USED TO:

It turns out that all Americans, regardless of income, spend a large percentage of their income on luxuries.





People who make the most money spend the biggest chunk of their incomes on luxury goods, but even the poorest households spend a significant amount for luxuries, according to an analysis released this week by Deutsche Bank Research.





The wealthiest families (the top fifth of earners) spend around 65% of their incomes on luxury goods and 35% on necessities, according to the study, which looked at spending habits between 1984 and 2014. Middle-income households weren't far behind: They spend 50% on luxuries and 50% on necessities.





Even the lowest income families (the bottom fifth of earners) spend 40% on luxuries and 60% on necessities, according to the study's author, Torsten Slok, chief international economist for Deutsche Bank Securities.