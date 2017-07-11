THERE'S YOUR 18 MINUTES:





The June 3, 2016, email sent to Donald Trump Jr. could hardly have been more explicit: One of his father's former Russian business partners had been contacted by a senior Russian government official and was offering to provide the Trump campaign with dirt on Hillary Clinton.





The documents "would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father," read the email, written by a trusted intermediary, who added, "This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government's support for Mr. Trump."





If the future president's elder son was surprised or disturbed by the provenance of the promised material -- or the notion that it was part of a continuing effort by the Russian government to aid his father's campaign -- he gave no indication.





He replied within minutes: "If it's what you say I love it especially later in the summer."





Four days later, after a flurry of emails, the intermediary wrote back, proposing a meeting in New York on Thursday with a "Russian government attorney."





Donald Trump Jr. agreed, adding that he would most likely bring along "Paul Manafort (campaign boss)" and "my brother-in-law," Jared Kushner, now one of the president's closest White House advisers.