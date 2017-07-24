THERE'S REALLY NO BAD REASON TO FIRE HIM:

Under "civil forfeiture," law enforcement can take property from people under the legal fiction that the property itself is guilty of a crime. ("Legal fiction" sounds better than "lie," but in this case the two terms are near synonyms.) It was originally sold as a tool for going after the assets of drug kingpins, but nowadays it seems to be used against a lot of ordinary Americans who just have things that law enforcement wants. It's also a way for law enforcement agencies to maintain off-budget slush funds, thus escaping scrutiny.





As Drug Enforcement Agency agent Sean Waite told the Albuquerque Journal, "We don't have to prove that the person is guilty. ... It's that the money is presumed to be guilty."





"Presumed to be guilty." Once in America, we had a presumption of innocence. But that was inconvenient to the powers that be.