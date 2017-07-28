THERE'S NO SUCH THING AS RACE:

The results, published July 27 in the American Journal of Human Genetics, show that 93 percent of the ancestry of modern Lebanese ancestry comes from the Canaanites.





Had they been destroyed by the Israelites, who were commanded by God to annihilate them, it would have been a form of patricide. According to the study, the Canaanites were the common ancestor for several ancient peoples who inhabited the Levant during the Bronze Age, such as the Ammonites, Moabites, and Israelites.





"Each achieved their own cultural identities but all shared a common genetic and ethnic root with Canaanites," according to the authors of the new study.