THERE IS NO PRICE TO PAY FOR KEEPING THE HERITAGE PLAN:

Some Republican senators who voted for Obamacare repeal legislation could regret it down the road.





Early Friday morning, the Senate voted down a last-ditch effort by Republicans to repeal and replace Obamacare, delivering a blow to Senate Leader Mitch McConnell and the rest of a party that promised for seven years to repeal the legislation. But the members who may pay the highest price are Republican senators in battleground states who supported the bill and are up for re-election next year.





Take Sen. Dean Heller of Nevada, one of 49 Republicans to vote in favor of the so-called "skinny repeal" proposal on Friday. Heller is the lone GOP senator up for re-election in a state Hillary Clinton won in 2016. He's now on the record voting for an extremely unpopular bill that could have resulted in millions of Americans losing their insurance.