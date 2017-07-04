THE WAR OF INDEPENDENCE:

The war for independence is aptly called the Revolutionary War, but it was revolutionary only in the sense that we revolted against the "establishment of tyranny." It was not a revolution of rapidly changing ideals in our country, as other revolutions have been.





Take, for example, the French Revolution that occurred shortly after ours. It was marked by deep, widespread and wrenching social and political upheaval. Even the calendar wasn't immune. Weeks became 10 days long, and each month consisted of three 10-day weeks. Every day became 10 hours long, with each hour lasting 100 minutes, and each minute was 100 seconds (seconds were slightly shorter than our conventional seconds). This pointless non-improvement of the calendar and passage of time was an expression of a violent passion to uproot and destroy all that had gone before (finding an echo in later revolutions when, for example, Pol Pot decided that Cambodia must return to year zero).





Similarly, the French Revolution produced its "terror," which had no parallel in America. Tens of thousands were executed, price controls were imposed that caused food shortages, Christianity was deprecated and priests lynched. And, of course, France proceeded swiftly into imperial wars of conquest against European neighbors.





In contrast, American independence and the revolution that put it in place were necessary not because the revolutionaries and their leaders wanted everything to change. The revolution here was about upholding timeless ideals. America itself was a new idea, but the unalienable rights we fought for of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness are those with which we have been endowed by our Creator since the dawn of time.





Just ask Jefferson himself.





"This was the object of the Declaration of Independence," he wrote in a letter to Henry Lee in May 1825. "Not to find out new principles, or new arguments, never before thought of, not merely to say things which had never been said before; but to place before mankind the common sense of the subject, in terms so plain and firm as to command their assent, and to justify ourselves in the independent stand we are compelled to take."