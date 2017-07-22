July 22, 2017
THE TIES THAT BIND:
U.S. investigators seek to turn Manafort in Russia probe: sources (Julia Edwards Ainsley and John Walcott, 7/22/17, Reuters)
Between 2006 and 2013, Manafort bought three New York properties, including one in Trump Tower in Manhattan. He paid for them in full and later took out mortgages against them. A former senior U.S. law enforcement official said that tactic is often used as a means to hide the origin of funds gained illegally.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 22, 2017 9:26 AM