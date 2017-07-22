July 22, 2017

THE TIES THAT BIND:

U.S. investigators seek to turn Manafort in Russia probe: sources (Julia Edwards Ainsley and John Walcott, 7/22/17, Reuters)

Between 2006 and 2013, Manafort bought three New York properties, including one in Trump Tower in Manhattan. He paid for them in full and later took out mortgages against them. A former senior U.S. law enforcement official said that tactic is often used as a means to hide the origin of funds gained illegally. 

Posted by at July 22, 2017 9:26 AM

  

« DONALD IS JUST ANOTHER KREMLIN PROJECT: | Main | DON QUIXOTE NEVER DROVE: »