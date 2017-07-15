THE TIES THAT BIND:

About two weeks before the release of emails showing Donald Trump Jr. seeking opposition research from attorneys representing the Russian government, his father's reelection campaign began paying the law firm now representing Trump Jr. in the ensuing political and legal fallout.





A new filing with the Federal Election Commission shows that President Trump's reelection campaign paid $50,000 to the law offices of Alan Futerfas on June 26. That was around the time, Yahoo News reports, that the president's legal team learned of a June 2016 email exchange in which Trump Jr., through an associate, solicited damaging information about 2016 election rival Hillary Clinton.