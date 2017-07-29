THE rIGHT IS THE lEFT (profanity alert):

In its account of the conversation, The New York Times opted to quote Scaramucci in full. Why not? We're long past pretending that this is not the way the leadership of the country speaks. Every vote cast for Donald Trump was a vote for vulgarity. His supporters got exactly what they paid for.





A more interesting question is how the conservative movement came to embrace it.





Did it happen in the 1990s with the movement's embrace of titillated outrage against Bill Clinton?









Did it come with the defeat of John McCain in the 2008 presidential election and the conclusion by rank-and-file conservatives that concepts of honor, service, integrity, independence, compromise and statesmanship -- the virtues that just saved the G.O.P. from a political disaster of its own devising in Friday's health care vote -- were for suckers?





Or was it Trump himself who shook free the old restraints, like some kind of reverse Jonathan Edwards preaching a doctrine of sinners in the hands of a bored God who wants to be amused?



