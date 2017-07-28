THE rIGHT IS NOT cONSERVATIVE:

Some senators are passing the test of conscience -- Ben Sasse, Lindsey Graham, Susan Collins, Mike Lee and John McCain. And to that list we can certainly add Arizona Senator Jeff Flake. In a few days he comes out with a book called "Conscience of a Conservative," which is a thoughtful defense of traditional conservatism and a thorough assault on the way Donald Trump is betraying it. [...]





In 2016 the Republican Party, Flake argues in the book, lost its manners. "It seems it is not enough to be conservative anymore. You have to be vicious." And it lost its philosophy. "We become so estranged from our principles that we no longer recognize what principle is."





Flake told me he doesn't want his book to be seen simply as a broadside against Trump. The rot set in long before, but Trump takes the decay to a new level.





On the day in 2015 when Trump endorsed a Muslim ban, Flake tweeted "Just when you think @realDonaldTrump can stoop no lower, he does." Flake attended prayers at an Arizona mosque that afternoon. At the core of this book is a bill of indictment listing the ways Trump has betrayed the Goldwater Creed:





"Is it conservative to praise dictators as 'strong leaders,' to speak fondly of countries that crush dissent and murder political opponents ...? Is it conservative to demonize and vilify and mischaracterize religious and ethnic minorities ...? Is it conservative to be an ethno-nationalist? Is it conservative to embrace as fact things that are demonstrably untrue?"



