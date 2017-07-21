THE rIGHT IS NOT cONSERVATIVE:

A source familiar with the situation tells CNN that Christopher Buckley "expressed great dismay" at the announcement that the award would go to Hannity, who has spent a great deal of time insulting conservative intellectuals on Twitter, particularly since he became a strong supporter of Donald Trump. [...]





Sources tell CNN that the MRC leadership discussed ways to allow Hannity to save face by acting as if a scheduling conflict would prevent him from accepting the award.





"It's my understanding there was a scheduling conflict," Ryan Moy, a spokesman for the MRC, told CNN.