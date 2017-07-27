July 27, 2017
THE REVULSION EATS ITS OWN:
Anthony Scaramucci sends cryptic tweet about leaking being a felony to Reince Priebus (The Week, 7/27/17)
After Politico published a piece Wednesday night about new White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci still being able to profit from an ownership stake in his investment firm, Scaramucci tweeted that he will contact the FBI about the "leak" of his financial disclosure -- and he tagged Reince Priebus, President Trump's chief of staff, in his message.
We radically underestimated how much fun watching this clown show was going to be.
