THE REFORMATION ROLLS ON:

Like many liberal Jewish leaders, Messinger is angry about the recent Israeli Cabinet votes to suspend the expansion of a non-Orthodox prayer area at the Western Wall and to give Israel's Chief Rabbinate sole authority over official Jewish conversions performed in the country.





The votes have outraged American Jewry's organizational elite, which sees them as a betrayal of Jewish pluralism and of Israel's symbolic obligations to non-Orthodox Jews around the world. With limited leverage, Jewish leaders and pundits are now suggesting that they use the power of the purse to get their point across. Pundits have dared American Jews to stop giving money to Israeli causes -- from tourist attractions to hospitals -- and its national carrier. And Reform officials have called on their members to redirect their money to groups that advance their ideals.





American Jews may not vote in Israel, but they do give money there. According to a 2014 analysis by the Forward, American Jewish groups give nearly $1.8 billion to Israel each year.





"My original gut reaction when I read about what happened was to say, 'The heck with this,'" said Henry Levy IV, treasurer of the Union for Reform Judaism, or URJ. "Why should I give my money to Israel if they don't want to recognize me as a Jew, much less believe in egalitarian prayer? My only vote is with my pocketbook. I don't have a vote as an Israeli."





Levy will not be suspending his giving to Israel, but he and Messinger are two of several active Reform Jewish donors who will be reapportioning their Israel philanthropy. A handful of members of URJ's Oversight Committee -- a 35-member body mostly elected from among the organization's 253-member board -- told JTA that they would be giving more to nonprofits that champion pluralism rather than large, general-interest Jewish fundraising bodies.





Michael Price, a retired musical theater producer from Connecticut, gave frequently over the past six decades to his local Jewish federation, an umbrella for expansive Jewish giving. No more, he says. He's going to donate more to Reform institutions in the U.S. and around the world, as well as to liberal Zionist organizations like the New Israel Fund and J Street, the dovish pro-Israel lobby.