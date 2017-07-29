THE POINT BEING YOU DON'T NEED A DOCTOR:

Telemedicine may have reached a new peak with the latest development from the U.K. Meet MedicSpot, the self-proclaimed "most affordable, easiest and, quickest way to see a private general practitioner." The catch? Your doctor will live in a kiosk. These little clinics are located in pharmacies throughout the U.K. and are meant to virtually connect you to a real live doctor.





What's more, all the kiosks come complete with the medical equipment you'd need for an examination, including a blood pressure cuff, stethoscope, pulse oximeter, thermometer, and a camera (which lets your doctors "see" into your throat and ears").





Don't worry -- if you need to use these devices, MedicSpot promises that "a pharmacy staff member is always available to give you a helping hand if needed." You can even get a prescription from your healthcare provider by way of the kiosk.





You don't need to make an appointment in order to see one of MedicSpot's kiosk-based doctors. Simply visit your nearest MedicSpot pharmacy (you can see the full list of locations on the MedicSpot website) and get a walk-in consultation with a U.K. registered general practitioner "within a matter of minutes," the company notes.





MedicSpot claims that it's prepared to "deal with about 95 percent of things you would normally see your [doctor] for."