THE ONLY THREAT IS INTERNAL:

According to Nachum Eisenstein, the chief rabbi of eastern Jerusalem's ultra-Orthodox Ma'alot Dafna neighborhood, Reform and Conservative Judaism threaten to undermine the survival of the Jewish people.





"The reason why Judaism is the only religion that survived throughout thousands of years and all the massacres and all the attempts to destroy it is that the ours is the only religion that has always been the same, the way it was given to us on Mount Sinai," Eisenstein said in an interview. "Who gave you, the Conservative and the Reform, the authority to make up a new religion?"