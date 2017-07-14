July 14, 2017
THE NEOCONS FINALLY GET TO MISSOURI:
Bungled Collusion Is Still Collusion (CHARLES KRAUTHAMMER, July 13, 2017, National Review)
My view was: Collusion? I just don't see it. But I'm open to empirical evidence. Show me.The evidence is now shown. This is not hearsay, not fake news, not unsourced leaks. This is an e-mail chain released by Donald Trump Jr. himself. A British go-between writes that there's a Russian government effort to help Trump Sr. win the election, and as part of that effort he proposes a meeting with a "Russian government attorney" possessing damaging information on Hillary Clinton. Moreover, the Kremlin is willing to share troves of incriminating documents from the Crown Prosecutor. (Error: Britain has a Crown Prosecutor. Russia has a State Prosecutor.)Donald Jr. e-mails back. "I love it." Fatal words.
