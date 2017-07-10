THE lEFT IS THE rIGHT:

The Daily Signal obtained a copy of the June 29 letter to Mnuchin from Reps. Lamar Smith and Randy Weber, both Texas Republicans.





Smith and Weber quote sources saying the Russian government has been colluding with environmental groups to circulate "disinformation" and "propaganda" aimed at undermining hydraulic fracturing. Commonly called fracking, the process makes it possible to access natural gas deposits.





The sources include a former secretary-general of NATO, who is quoted by the GOP congressmen as saying:





Russia, as part of their sophisticated information and disinformation operations, engaged actively with so-called nongovernmental organizations--environmental organizations working against shale gas--to maintain dependence on imported Russian gas.





This anti-fracking campaign seizes upon environmental issues and health concerns that could be used to constrain U.S. drilling and fracking exercises, the letter explains.





Gazprom, a large Russian oil company, stands to benefit if Russian-funded environmental activism results in reduced levels of fracking and natural gas production in the United States, Smith and Weber tell Mnuchin.