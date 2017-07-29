July 29, 2017
THE FUTURE ISN'T LEFT HAND TURNS:
Target ends 16 years of NASCAR sponsorship (Bob Pockrass, 7/29/17, ESPN)
"As we looked to evolve our sports marketing program, soccer provided Target with a unique opportunity to reach our guests in new places, and at all levels of the sport," Target said in a statement. "Through partnerships with Major League Soccer, Minnesota United FC, US Youth Soccer and the U.S. Soccer Foundation, Target has been able to create meaningful connections with players, fans and families, no matter how they participate in the sport."
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 29, 2017 5:37 PM