July 5, 2017
THE FUTURE HAPPENS FAST:
Volvo: Gas cars are history after 2019 (Sherisse Pham, July 5, 2017, CNN Money)
The Swedish automaker is slamming on the brakes on vehicles powered solely by internal combustion engines, announcing that every car it makes from 2019 onward will have an electric motor.The move makes Chinese-owned Volvo the first traditional carmaker to fully embrace electric and hybrid production."This announcement marks the end of the solely combustion engine-powered car," Volvo's president Håkan Samuelsson said in a statement Wednesday.
