THE CULTURE WARS ARE A ROUT:

From hood ornament to taillight, "Cars 3" was conservative! No politics of grievance. No poor victim Cruz held back by a glass ceiling erected by men. Cruz didn't fail because she was female or because she looked different. She didn't fail because of discrimination. She failed because she didn't try--unlike her predecessors, Barnstormer Nash and River Scott, who had real grievances and had to break down color and gender barriers just to race.





Cruz also didn't try because her family weighed her down with the heavy burden of low expectations. Cruz also didn't need some woman to lean in to help her succeed. Having a male mentor proved completely kosher. And Cruz won because, male or female, she was the best racer.





Now, this is a "feminist" theme I can get behind! But it isn't the "smash the patriarchy" kind sold by the Left. Rather, Disney's Pixar took a traditional approach to feminism, presenting Cruz as a product of her choices, not a victim of her circumstances.