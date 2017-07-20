THE CONSTITUTION IS A TOUGH TASKMASTER:

U.S. District Judge William Orrick III in San Francisco ruled that a recent memo from the Justice Department that appeared to narrow the scope of Trump's executive order on sanctuary cities did not remove the need for a court-ordered injunction.





Orrick wrote that the memo is not binding and the attorney general can revoke it at any time. [...]





In a ruling in April, Orrick said Trump's order targeted broad categories of federal funding for sanctuary governments and that plaintiffs challenging the order were likely to succeed in proving it unconstitutional.