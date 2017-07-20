July 20, 2017
THE CONSTITUTION IS A TOUGH TASKMASTER:
Judge refuses to remove block on Trump sanctuary city order (Dan Levine, July 20, 2017, Reuters)
U.S. District Judge William Orrick III in San Francisco ruled that a recent memo from the Justice Department that appeared to narrow the scope of Trump's executive order on sanctuary cities did not remove the need for a court-ordered injunction.Orrick wrote that the memo is not binding and the attorney general can revoke it at any time. [...]In a ruling in April, Orrick said Trump's order targeted broad categories of federal funding for sanctuary governments and that plaintiffs challenging the order were likely to succeed in proving it unconstitutional.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 20, 2017 8:10 PM