THE CONSERVATIVE VOICE:

July 28, 2017
McCain's 'no' vote kills "skinny repeal" in early morning drama on Capitol Hill (ASSOCIATED PRESS, JULY 28, 2017)
A key vote to defeat the measure was cast by Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., who returned to the Senate this week after receiving a diagnosis of brain cancer. In an impassioned speech the day he returned, McCain had called for bipartisanship on major issues of national concern, and a return to the "regular order" of legislating by committee.
At last, someone to vindicate the call to return to regular order!
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 28, 2017 5:13 AM