July 25, 2017
THE BUBBLE CAN NOT COMPUTE:
Pro-Trump media furious over Trump's treatment of Sessions (Oliver Darcy, 7/25/17, CNNMoney)
After all, Beauregard hates all the right people...Breitbart is incensed. Rush Limbaugh hates to see it. And Fox News host Tucker Carlson thinks President Donald Trump is engaged in a "self-destructive act."Trump's recent attacks on Attorney General Jeff Sessions has touched off a firestorm of outrage inside the pro-Trump media universe where the Alabama Republican is revered as a conservative icon.
