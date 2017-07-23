THAT'S HILLARY'S ENTIRE LEGACY RIGHT THERE...:

The rollout comes as Democrats continue to struggle to sell a coherent message to voters. In a recent Washington Post-ABC News poll, 37 percent of Americans said that the party "currently stands for something," while 52 percent said it "just stands against Trump." The same poll found that Trump's overall approval rating has deteriorated to 36 percent -- making him the most unpopular president of the modern era at this point in his presidency.





Those findings resonate with party leaders who are still stunned by Trump's come-from-behind victory last year.





"When you lose to somebody who has 40 percent popularity, you don't blame other things -- Comey, Russia -- you blame yourself," Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in an interview previewing the new plan. "So what did we do wrong? People didn't know what we stood for, just that we were against Trump. And still believe that."