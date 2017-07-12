THANKS, UR!:

July 12, 2017

'Crude' history made as India poised to buy its first ever cargo of US oil (Gaurav Sharma, July 12, 2017, IB Times)

A remarkable development is in the pipeline, as India - the world's third largest consumer of crude oil - is poised to buy its first ever cargo from the United States, Indian officials confirmed to IBTimes UK on Wednesday (12 July). [...]

In December 2015, President Barack Obama signed legislation that ended a crude oil export ban dating back to 1975. 

