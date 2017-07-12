July 12, 2017
THANKS, UR!:
'Crude' history made as India poised to buy its first ever cargo of US oil (Gaurav Sharma, July 12, 2017, IB Times)
Trade, the WoT and the Heritage health plan.A remarkable development is in the pipeline, as India - the world's third largest consumer of crude oil - is poised to buy its first ever cargo from the United States, Indian officials confirmed to IBTimes UK on Wednesday (12 July). [...]In December 2015, President Barack Obama signed legislation that ended a crude oil export ban dating back to 1975.
