July 28, 2017
THANKS, DONALD!:
Economic growth rebounded to 2.6% annual rate in second quarter (Jim Puzzanghera, 7/28/17, LA Times)
The U.S. economy rebounded this spring after a weak winter, expanding at a solid 2.6% annual rate as consumers picked up their spending pace, the Commerce Department said Friday.Total economic output, also known as gross domestic product, for the April-through-June period was in line with analyst expectations for a bounce-back based in part on pent-up demand.
Sometimes nothin' is a real cool hand...
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 28, 2017 10:16 AM