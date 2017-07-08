July 8, 2017
"TELL ME IT'S RAINING":
Trump Caves to Putin (STEPHEN F. HAYES, 7/07/17, Weekly Standard)
The Trump administration has touted its approach to the world as "principled realism." But what are the principles that lead to a naive embrace of an adversary? And what kind of realism requires a willful ignorance of reality?Tillerson summarized the Trump-Putin meeting this way: "The two leaders, I would say, connected very quickly. There was a very clear positive chemistry between the two."Yes. And that's the problem.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 8, 2017 5:58 AM