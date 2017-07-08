TAKE YOUR DAUGHTER TO WORK DAY:

For a moment at the G20 summit on Saturday the United States was represented by another Trump, when the president's daughter Ivanka took a seat at the table of world leaders.





The 35-year-old former fashion model sat around the table with Xi Jinping, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Angela Merkel and Theresa May, diplomats and the White House confirmed.





On the one hand, no one thinks he has the stamina for this job and Mike Pence has put as much distance between him and Donald as humanly possible*, but, on the other, isn't it the Sabbath?