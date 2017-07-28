SO MUCH MORE AMUSING THAN EVEN WE HOPED (profanity alert):

People close to Secretary of Defense James Mattis say he is "appalled" by the president's decision to make a shift on transgender policy via Twitter. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is on the verge of resigning, mainly out of frustration with the president and his staff. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry is in charge of our nuclear weapons and was duped into spending a half hour with a Russian phone prankster who he thought was Ukraine's prime minister, Volodymyr Groysman. Trump wants to fire his beleaguered attorney general who is pissed at him. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke just alienated the senator with the most influence over his department by threatening her state with petty retribution for her vote against Trumpcare. Trump's first press secretary quit in disgust, which came shortly after his second communications director quit in disgust. Trump's new communications director just said that his chief of staff is a "paranoid schizophrenic," that his top advisor "s[.................]k," and that he wants "to kill" the rest of Trump's staff for leaking. Trump's "paranoiac" chief of staff is preparing to exit.





Trump's former campaign chairman is quite possibly going to jail and is likely in plea negotiations to avoid that fate. Trump had to fire his first national security advisor who is quite possibly going to jail and is likely in plea negotiations to avoid that fate. Trump's son was nailed dead to rights for talking to Russian spies about getting dirt on Hillary Clinton, turned in essentially by Trump's son-in-law who also met with Russian spies. They both have lawyers, as does Trump's daughter. Trump has a growing army of lawyers, none of whom he listens to at all.





And this (and much more) was happening before Trump's push to repeal Obamacare died in the Senate last night, and before Special Counsel Robert Mueller announces a single indictment of anyone in Trump's inner or outer circles.