July 16, 2017
SISSY:
TRUMP COWER : Donald Trump begs Theresa May to fix a 'warm welcome' for his state visit - and says he won't set a date for it until he knows he's going to get 'a better reception' (David Wooding, 15th July 2017, The Sun)
A transcript of the chat, seen by senior diplomats, reveals his touchiness. Mr Trump says: "I haven't had great coverage out there lately, Theresa."She replies awkwardly: "Well, you know what the British press are like."He replies: "I still want to come, but I'm in no rush."So, if you can fix it for me, it would make things a lot easier."When I know I'm going to get a better reception, I'll come and not before."
