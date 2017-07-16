A transcript of the chat, seen by senior diplomats, reveals his touchiness. Mr Trump says: "I haven't had great coverage out there lately, Theresa."





She replies awkwardly: "Well, you know what the British press are like."





He replies: "I still want to come, but I'm in no rush.





"So, if you can fix it for me, it would make things a lot easier.





"When I know I'm going to get a better reception, I'll come and not before."