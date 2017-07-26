SEEMS LIKE JUST WEEKS AGO...:

[S]enate Republicans say Trump is wrong in prodding his attorney general via Twitter to revive an inquiry into the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee who lost the election to Trump.





"It harkens back to the notion of a banana republic," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said of what he called Trump's "inappropriate" calls for investigations into Clinton. "It's what dictators do, they look to punish their enemies."





Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., a Senate Intelligence Committee member, noted that Clinton's missing emails as secretary of state were investigated by the FBI. As a result, he said, there appears to be no need to reopen the case.









"As for me, I prefer to look to the future, not the past," Rubio said of Trump's tweets agitating for Clinton investigations. "It's time to move on."