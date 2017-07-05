SAVINGS ARE A FUNCTION OF ECONOMIC IGNORANCE:





It has been a difficult decade for savers. For 10 years they have suffered falling or ultra-low interest rates, leaving them in the red on their deposit accounts when they might reasonably have expected a modest gain.





The last time the Bank of England put up interest rates was on 5 July 2007. But the financial crash put paid to further rises. In the next 20 months it tumbled to 0.5% and then further in the wake of last year's Brexit vote to 0.25%. [...]





Today almost £180bn of cash savings sits in non-interest-bearing accounts and the few people who shop around earn just 0.4% on money in instant access accounts and 0.9% on notice accounts.