SANCTIONS FOR HACKING:





Speculation is rampant over the mysterious fifth person who attended the meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower in June, 2016 -- and AP have now confirmed that it was Rinat Akhmetshin, a former Soviet counter intelligence officer.





The now infamous meeting between the president's son, Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner was disclosed after a series of New York Times reports prompted Don. Jr to confess to having attended the gathering with the goal of obtaining dirt on Hillary Clinton from the Russian government.





Per the Daily Beast, Veselnitskaya represents HRAGI, which has lobbied to end the ban on American adoption of Russian children -- a policy put in place in response to the Magnitsky Act.