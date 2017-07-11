July 11, 2017
RUT-ROH, VLAD IS UPSET ABOUT THE SANCTIONS NOT BEING DROPPED...:
Russian lawyer says she was summoned to Trump Jr. meeting (Alayna Treene, 7/11/17, Axios)
The Russian lawyer who met with Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort last June said today that someone approached her about the meeting at Trump Tower, not the other way around.In an exclusive interview with NBC's Keir Simmons, Natalia Veselnitskaya said she received a phone call and was asked whether she had information on the Clinton campaign's finances.
No cash, no cover.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 11, 2017 8:21 AM
