REFORM, NOT REPEAL:

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. -- Five years ago, the Affordable Care Act had yet to begin its expansion of health insurance to millions of Americans, but Jeff Brahin was already stewing about it.





"It's going to cost a fortune," he said in an interview at the time.





This week, as Republican efforts to repeal the law known as Obamacare appeared all but dead, Mr. Brahin, a 58-year-old lawyer and self-described fiscal hawk, said his feelings had evolved.





"As much as I was against it," he said, "at this point I'm against the repeal."





"Now that you've insured an additional 20 million people, you can't just take the insurance away from these people," he added. "It's just not the right thing to do."





As Mr. Brahin goes, so goes the nation. [...]





The change in public opinion may not denote newfound love of the Affordable Care Act so much as dread of what might replace it. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates that both the House and Senate proposals to replace the law would result in over 20 million more uninsured Americans. The shift in mood also reflects a strong increase in support for Medicaid, the health insurance program for the poor that the law expanded to cover far more people, and which faces the deepest cuts in its 52-year history under the Republican plans.





Most profound, though, is this: After years of Tea Party demands for smaller government, Republicans are now pushing up against a growing consensus that the government should guarantee health insurance. A Pew survey in January found that 60 percent of Americans believe the federal government should be responsible for ensuring that all Americans have health coverage. That was up from 51 percent last year, and the highest in nearly a decade.





The belief held even among many Republicans: 52 percent of those making below $30,000 a year said the federal government has a responsibility to ensure health coverage, a huge jump from 31 percent last year. And 34 percent of Republicans who make between $30,000 and about $75,000 endorsed that view, up from 14 percent last year.





"The idea that you shouldn't take coverage away really captured a large share of people who weren't even helped by this bill," said Robert Blendon, a health policy expert at Harvard who has closely followed public opinion of the Affordable Care Act.