REFORM, NOT REPEAL:

[T]he reemergence of the strategy of repealing Obamacare in one bill, and replacing it in another, might just lay the foundation for the Senate GOP's grand bargain over health care. Observe how Rand Paul described his vision for "clean repeal" on Fox News Sunday:





Let's do clean repeal like we promised, and, I think, you can get 52 Republicans for clean repeal. You can have a simultaneous bill -- or a concurrent bill -- that they can call replace, and that I think, perhaps, if it's big spending, they could probably get Democrats to go along with big spending. I'm not for that, but I'm saying, I want repeal to work, and the way you do it is you separate into two bills and you do it concurrently.

In other words, Paul is asking leadership to give conservatives one more chance to register their symbolic opposition to Obamacare, for old time's sake -- and then, immediately pass a "big spending" bipartisan bill that props up the existing law, with moderate Republican and Democratic votes.