RACE TRUMPS FAITH:

Today, resettlement agencies hit Trump's new ceiling of 50,000 refugees, three months before the end of the federal government's fiscal year on September 30. And as CT predicted, persecuted Christians fell far short of last year's intake.





"At this point, World Relief expects that the only additional arriving cases after today will be individuals who have a close family member already in the US," Matthew Soerens, US director of church mobilization for the National Association of Evangelicals' humanitarian arm, told CT. ("Close family" means a parent, parent-in-law, spouse, child, adult son or daughter, son- or daughter-in-law, or sibling, according to State Department guidelines.)





A total of 22,637 Christians have been resettled in the US in fiscal 2017, compared to 36,822 in fiscal 2016, according to State Department data. [...]





The refugees were front-loaded this year, since agencies were operating for the first three months on President Barack Obama's previous target of 110,000 resettlements.





As a result, more than 30,000 were already admitted before Trump's January 27 executive order lowering the limit and temporarily banning refugees and travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.